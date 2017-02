NYQ is proud to be a sponsor of The 2nd Annual New York City Poetry Festival (NYCPF) to be held on Govenor’s Island on July 21st & 22nd, 2012. This is an all-outdoor event with a rain date of Saturday, July 28th. The event will include over 50 reading series and 200 poets on its...

The New York Quarterly was established in 1969 by the late William Packard out of a growing concern for the pure craft and technique of poetry writing. Every issue of NYQ includes the best cross-section of contemporary poetry, a Craft Interview with an outstanding poet on the general subject of style and prosody and technique, informational articles on poets and poetry materials of lasting value to the practicing poet. NYQ 66 is currently available through online stores. NYQ 66 features craft interviews with Bruce Weigl and Steve Cannon; an essay, "The Present State of American Poetry: 'Hip-Hop,'" by Michael Cirelli, along with work by 190 of today's most prominent and emerging poets. NYQ 66 is also available at independent bookstores nationwide.