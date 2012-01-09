|
NYQ 66
NYQ NYC READINGS NOW ONLINE -- FREE
11/17/2013
Watch the NYQ Reading Series at Cornelia Street Cafe in NYC from anywhere in the world via internet streaming.Click HERE
to watch this Monday's reading onlin...
Websites back up.
11/06/2013
Most of the NYQ websites are back online following a massive denial of service attack. Not all functions are available yet on all sites. We are continuing to work on the sites and apologize for any inconvenience that you might experience.
Also please note that the entire URL s...
rd coleman and other NYQ Poets in New Anthology
09/15/2012
Brooklyn Book Festival - SUNDAY, September 23, 2012
09/15/2012
2 NYQ Books Listed as Bestsellers at SPD for August 2012
09/01/2012
NY City Poetry Festival, SAT and SUN, 7/21-22/2012
07/20/2012
NYQ is proud to be a sponsor of The 2nd Annual New York City Poetry Festival (NYCPF) to be held on Govenor’s Island on July 21st & 22nd, 2012. This is an all-outdoor event with a rain date of Saturday, July 28th. The event will include over 50 reading series and 200 poets on its...|Read More
The New York Quarterly
was established in 1969 by the late William Packard
out of a growing concern for the pure craft and technique of poetry writing. Every issue of NYQ includes the best cross-section of contemporary poetry, a Craft Interview with an outstanding poet on the general subject of style and prosody and technique, informational articles on poets and poetry materials of lasting value to the practicing poet. NYQ 66 is Available - ORDER NOW NYQ 66
is currently available through online stores. NYQ 66
features craft interviews with Bruce Weigl and Steve Cannon; an essay, "The Present State of American Poetry: 'Hip-Hop,'" by Michael Cirelli, along with work by 190 of today's most prominent and emerging poets. NYQ 66
is also available at independent bookstores
nationwide.
