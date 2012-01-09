Menu facebook twitter rss feed contact us books poets readings education audio/visual support/donate about

About NYQ
Current Issue
Back Issues
Subscribe
Submissions
Support/Donate
NYQ Store


NYQ 66
Order Now




First Name

Last Name



Support NYQ

The New York Quarterly Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Please help us to continue to bring you quality publications.



Join Our Mailing List

* Required field

*

*

*



Email & Social Media Marketing by VerticalResponse










NYQ NYC READINGS NOW ONLINE -- FREE

11/17/2013

Watch the NYQ Reading Series at Cornelia Street Cafe in NYC from anywhere in the world via internet streaming.Click HERE to watch this Monday's reading onlin...|Read More

Websites back up.

11/06/2013

Most of the NYQ websites are back online following a massive denial of service attack.  Not all functions are available yet on all sites.  We are continuing to work on the sites and apologize for any inconvenience that you might experience.

Also please note that the entire URL s...|Read More

rd coleman and other NYQ Poets in New Anthology

09/15/2012

Very honored to see one of our (NYQ BOOKS) authors, r.d. coleman, appear in a new anthology WORDS OF PROTEST, WORDS OF FREEDOM alongside many other poets who have appeared in the pages of the magazine....|Read More

Brooklyn Book Festival - SUNDAY, September 23, 2012

09/15/2012

Come by and see us at the Brooklyn Book Festival — Sunday, September 23, 2012; from 10am to 6pm. See the Brooklyn Book Festival website for all the details.  We will b...|Read More

2 NYQ Books Listed as Bestsellers at SPD for August 2012

09/01/2012

Congrats to Kris Bigalk (Repeat the Flesh in Numbers) and Dennis J. Bernstein (Special Ed) for both making the SPD Books Bestseller list for August 2012...|Read More

NY City Poetry Festival, SAT and SUN, 7/21-22/2012

07/20/2012

NYQ is proud to be a sponsor of  The 2nd Annual New York City Poetry Festival (NYCPF) to be held on Govenor’s Island on July 21st & 22nd, 2012. This is an all-outdoor event with a rain date of Saturday, July 28th. The event will include over 50 reading series and 200 poets on its...|Read More

SPD April Bestseller

05/02/2012

Congrats to Kris Bigalk for Repeat the Flesh in Numbers being on the Small Press Distribution Bestseller list for April 2012. ...|Read More
archived news stories

NYQ READING SERIES
at the Bowery Poetry Club

Click here for more info.
Click here to see photos from previous readings.

The New York Quarterly was established in 1969 by the late William Packard out of a growing concern for the pure craft and technique of poetry writing. Every issue of NYQ includes the best cross-section of contemporary poetry, a Craft Interview with an outstanding poet on the general subject of style and prosody and technique, informational articles on poets and poetry materials of lasting value to the practicing poet.

NYQ 66 is Available - ORDER NOW
NYQ 66 is currently available through online stores. NYQ 66 features craft interviews with Bruce Weigl and Steve Cannon; an essay, "The Present State of American Poetry: 'Hip-Hop,'" by Michael Cirelli, along with work by 190 of today's most prominent and emerging poets. NYQ 66 is also available at independent bookstores nationwide.


Home Page | About NYQ | Current Issue | Back Issues | Subscriptions | Support NYQ | Submissions | Contact Us
poetscraft.com | NYQ Poets | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Site Map

"NYQ" is a Registered Trademark ® of The New York Quarterly Foundation, Inc.
Copyright © 2002-2011 The New York Quarterly Foundation, Inc.
All rights reserved.